Rybakina one step away from Indian Wells glory

The Kazakhstani tennis player sealed the victory in straight sets, 7–5, 6–4.

The victory not only sends Rybakina into the final but also confirms her rise to world No. 2. The Kazakhstani star is currently in outstanding form, dominating key moments of her matches.

In the title match, Elena will once again take on her long-time rival Aryna Sabalenka (WTA No. 1).

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic reached the final round of the Indian Wells tournament as well.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina will miss Kazakhstan’s Billie Jean King Cup match against Canada in Astana.