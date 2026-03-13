Elena Rybakina to skip Billie Jean King Cup tie

Astana will host a Billie Jean King Cup tie between the women’s national teams of Kazakhstan and Canada on April 10–11.

The squad announced by the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation includes Zhibek Kulambayeva (No. 178 in the WTA doubles rankings), Aruzhan Sagandykova (No. 871 WTA) and Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (No. 1018 WTA), as well as Anna Danilina (No. 6 in WTA doubles) and Yulia Putintseva (No. 76 WTA).

Canada is expected to field a strong lineup in Astana led by world No. 10 Victoria Mboko, alongside Gabriela Dabrowski (No. 2 in WTA doubles), Marina Stakusic (No. 130 WTA), Bianca Andreescu (No. 165 WTA), and Kayla Cross (No. 194 WTA).

The winner of the Kazakhstan–Canada tie will secure a direct spot in the final stage of the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup.

Notably, Rybakina, who has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, is absent from the squad. The Kazakhstani tennis player recently competed successfully at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, which had a prize fund of $9.4 million.

The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation said the decision was made jointly with the player and her coaching team, as Rybakina’s main priority this season is her pursuit of the world No. 1 ranking.

Rybakina last played for Kazakhstan in the Billie Jean King Cup in September 2025, when she defeated Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinal against the United States. Earlier in April 2025, she helped Kazakhstan reach the tournament’s final stage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic have reached the final round of the Indian Wells tournament.