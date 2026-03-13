Anna Danilina breaks into the Indian Wells tournament doubles final

Danilina has secured at least No. 4 spot in the WTA Doubles Rankings, setting a personal best.

If Anna Danilina wins the tournament, she will hold world No. 2 doubles ranking, which would be the best result in Kazakhstan’s history. In 2016, Yaroslava Shvedova reached world No. 3 doubles ranking.

Danilina and Krunic will play Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in the Indian Wells doubles final.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina had climbed to World No. 2 after her Indian Wells victory.