Russia aims to develop rail route to Armenia via Azerbaijan

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Russia is currently working on the logistics for transporting its cargo to Armenia through Azerbaijan.

“The Azerbaijani side has confirmed that its railways can be used for the transit of Russian goods to Armenia. We are seeing positive progress in this direction. Russian Railways, together with partners in the region, is now working out the logistics and operational details. The Ministry of Agriculture has also been tasked with developing this new route,” Overchuk said.

Earlier, during his state visit to Kazakhstan, the President of Azerbaijan announced that restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory had been lifted. The first shipment along this route was Kazakh wheat.

Following this, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his assistance in reaching an agreement to lift Azerbaijani restrictions on freight transit.