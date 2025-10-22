Pashinyan thanks Tokayev for support in resolving freight transit issue with Baku

"Yesterday, Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan is lifting restrictions on freight transit through its territory toward Armenia. This is an extremely important statement, and I want to express my gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for this step. I also want to thank the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Georgia for their role in achieving this agreement," Pashinyan said at the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi.

Earlier, during his state visit to Astana, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia had been lifted. He said that the shipment of Kazakh grain was the first cargo transit to Armenia.