Rubio's Samarkand visit gives fresh momentum to U.S.-Central Asia ties

Rubio arrived in Samarkand on October 18, accompanied by a delegation representing more than 200 American businesses. His program included a C5+1 ministerial meeting with the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, alongside separate bilateral talks. The visit followed the November 2025 summit hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House, where Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Central Asian counterparts discussed expanding economic and strategic cooperation with Washington. Speaking in Samarkand, Rubio said the United States and Central Asian countries had secured more than $25 billion in commercial arrangements since that summit, with plans to pursue over $100 billion in additional trade and investment.

Jeanette and I stood at the heart of Samarkand’s Registan Square, where the richness of Uzbekistan’s history, culture, and architecture is undeniable. At this historic crossroads where diplomacy, trade, and culture of the ancient Silk Road took place, it is fitting that the U.S. and Central Asia continue securing economic opportunities and strengthening diplomatic ties to transform the future. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 19, 2026

Few places on Earth have historically played such an important role in global trade and commerce as Samarkand. It’s an honor to be here today — not just to remember the history, but the opportunities for the future. https://t.co/SymeQhOUag — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 19, 2026

A decade of regional diplomacy

Samarkand holds historical significance for the C5+1 format. The first ministerial meeting took place there on November 1, 2015, bringing together then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and the five Central Asian foreign ministers. Kazakhstan played an early role in establishing the mechanism, with the proposal for regular dialogue between Washington and the five republics put forward in 2013 by Kazakhstan's then-ambassador to the United States, Kairat Umarov. Astana subsequently hosted a C5+1 ministerial meeting in 2023, reaffirming its commitment to the format. More than a decade after its establishment, the platform has evolved into an important channel for regional diplomacy, particularly as Central Asian governments seek to strengthen economic cooperation and diversify their international partnerships.

Washington's renewed engagement reflects growing recognition of Central Asia's strategic location and economic potential. Critical minerals, energy security, transport connectivity and technological cooperation have emerged as priorities for both sides. For the United States, the region offers opportunities to diversify supply chains and expand access to strategic resources, while Central Asian governments are seeking foreign investment, advanced technologies and access to international markets. Rubio also emphasized that Washington was not asking regional countries to abandon their existing partnerships with Russia, China or other powers. This approach is consistent with the multi-vector foreign policy pursued by Kazakhstan under President Tokayev, which emphasizes balanced international relations while advancing national economic interests.

Regional cooperation and economic opportunities

The principal multilateral outcome of the Samarkand meeting was the adoption of the joint statement "C5+1: Historic Partnership, Prosperous Future." The document outlines cooperation in transport, trade, investment, energy, critical minerals, security and cultural exchange. Particular attention is given to strengthening intraregional economic integration through expanded trade, harmonized customs procedures and industrial cooperation. The statement also supports greater opportunities for Central Asian businesses to operate in the United States. Although it does not establish specific financial commitments or implementation schedules, it provides a framework for expanding cooperation in areas where the region has substantial economic potential.

Among the priorities is the further development of the Trans-Caspian Trade Route, commonly known as the Middle Corridor, which connects Central Asia with European markets through the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye. The corridor has attracted increasing international attention since 2022 as businesses seek alternative transportation routes between Asia and Europe. Kazakhstan occupies a central position along this network, with its railway infrastructure and Caspian ports at Aktau and Kuryk providing essential connections for east-west cargo flows. Greater American involvement in regional transport projects could support infrastructure modernization, increase transit capacity and strengthen Kazakhstan's role as a Eurasian logistics hub, an objective repeatedly emphasized by Tokayev.

Critical minerals represent another area where regional and national interests converge. The joint statement supports cooperation in geological data management, resource development, processing and higher value-added production. For Kazakhstan, the world's largest uranium producer and a country with substantial reserves of strategically important minerals, these priorities offer opportunities to expand industrial cooperation beyond raw material exports. Astana has increasingly emphasized attracting foreign technologies and developing domestic processing capacity, making the C5+1 agenda relevant to its broader economic diversification strategy. The ministers also reaffirmed cooperation on counterterrorism, organized crime, cybersecurity, nuclear security and the peaceful use of nuclear energy, reflecting the continued importance of security alongside economic diplomacy.

Kazakhstan builds on Washington agreements

For Kazakhstan, the Samarkand meeting provided an opportunity to advance the results of Tokayev's November 2025 visit to Washington. Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi held bilateral talks with Rubio focused on implementing agreements reached by the two presidents and expanding cooperation in investment, energy, critical minerals, digitalization and transport. The Washington visit produced 29 commercial agreements worth approximately $17 billion, including projects involving John Deere, Wabtec and the development of tungsten deposits. These arrangements cover sectors important to Kazakhstan's industrial modernization and demonstrate how high-level diplomatic engagement has helped open opportunities for long-term economic cooperation.

Great meeting with each of the C5 foreign ministers. Together, we are creating commercial opportunities, strengthening economies, and increasing regional security. https://t.co/VDLTgP4WYp — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 19, 2026

The U.S. State Department also reaffirmed Washington's interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan on information and communications technology infrastructure, energy security and natural resources. Rubio thanked Astana for its support of President Trump's peace initiatives and welcomed Kazakhstan's accession to the Abraham Accords, while underscoring the importance of bilateral security cooperation and the C5+1 platform for regional stability. The talks highlighted a partnership extending beyond commercial interests to encompass regional diplomacy and international security. Kazakhstan's ability to maintain constructive relations with major powers while advancing its own economic priorities has been a defining feature of Tokayev's foreign policy, and the latest engagement with Washington offers another opportunity to build on that approach.

Importantly, Kazakhstan's bilateral achievements complement its participation in broader regional initiatives. The country's transport infrastructure, industrial capacity and experience in attracting foreign investment give it a substantial interest in the success of the C5+1 agenda. Expanded trade and industrial activity elsewhere in Central Asia could also increase demand for Kazakh logistics services and transport routes. Uzbekistan, for instance, announced more than 50 commercial agreements with American partners worth approximately $12 billion during Rubio's visit, covering technology, energy, transportation and industrial modernization. While these were bilateral arrangements, their implementation could contribute to wider regional economic activity, particularly where manufacturing and trade rely on shared transport corridors and cross-border supply chains.

I met with Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev to express my sincere thanks to the government of Uzbekistan for hosting the C5+1 in beautiful and historic Samarkand. We discussed working together to promote economic opportunities and creating jobs in both our countries, and strengthening security cooperation, as well as working together through the C5+1 diplomatic platform. I was also deeply honored to be awarded the Order of Outstanding Merit by President Mirziyoyev. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 19, 2026

The road ahead

Despite the diplomatic progress, several challenges remain. The Cold War-era Jackson-Vanik amendment continues to affect U.S. trade relations with countries including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which have yet to obtain permanent normal trade relations status. Rubio has expressed support for repealing the restrictions, and bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Congress, although its adoption remains pending. Implementation of commercial agreements will be another important measure of progress. The figures announced in Washington and Samarkand represent contracts and planned transactions rather than investments already completed, while the C5+1 statement establishes shared objectives without binding financial commitments. For projects involving the Middle Corridor and mineral processing, progress will depend on financing, infrastructure development and sustained coordination among participating countries.

The next opportunity for high-level engagement will come at the G20 summit in Miami on December 14-15, which Tokayev is expected to attend as a guest of the U.S. presidency. According to Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry, Rubio also expressed interest in making a full-fledged visit to Kazakhstan soon after the summit, although no date has been announced. Such a visit would allow both sides to assess progress on existing agreements and explore additional projects under their Enhanced Strategic Partnership. More broadly, the Samarkand meeting demonstrates Central Asia's growing importance in Washington's economic and diplomatic agenda. For Kazakhstan, which has consistently promoted regional cooperation while pursuing a multi-vector foreign policy, the renewed engagement creates additional opportunities to turn established diplomatic relationships into investment, industrial development and stronger international connectivity.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Donald Trump invited President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to join the G20 Summit in Miami.