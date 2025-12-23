Donald Trump invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to join G20 in Miami

This has been announced by the American leader in a post on his social network Truth Social.

I had two wonderful telephone calls this morning with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Donald Trump wrote.

The U.S. leader noted “the relationship with both Countries is spectacular.”

Trump stated that during the phone talks, the sides discussed the importance of bringing peace to ongoing conflicts, and increased trade and cooperation between the nations.

The U.S. president said he will be extending invites to both Central Asian leaders to join the G20 Summit as guests, which the country will host next year in Miami.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the presidents of Kazakhstan and the U.S., Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Donald Trump, on Tuesday held a thorough exchange of views on the bilateral agenda and the current world affairs, including the Ukrainian situation.