Robot conductor leads Kurmangazy Orchestra’s 93rd concert season opener
Artificial intelligence and modern technology featured in the opening of the Kazakh National Kurmangazy Orchestra of Folk Instruments’ 93rd concert season, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information.
One of the highlights of the program was a robot conductor, under whose direction the orchestra performed several works. The creative experiment brought together the traditional sound of the national orchestra with modern technology.
The concert in Almaty was held to mark City Day. The program featured Kazakh instrumental music, world classics and songs dedicated to Almaty.
The orchestra performed Kurmangazy’s kuis “Turmeden Qashqan,” “Serper,” “Adai” and “Saryarka,” as well as N. Ashirov’s “Fantasy,” dedicated to Akhmet Zhubanov. The classical program included works by Johannes Brahms, Franz Liszt and Johann Strauss.
A separate section was dedicated to Almaty, featuring Alexander Zatsepin’s “Almatym menin” and Yeskendir Khasangaliyev’s “Almatynyn almasy.” The festive program also included an exhibition dedicated to the Almaty aport apple variety and DJ accompaniment.
During the new season, the orchestra will present projects including “Kurmangazy: Next cover concert,” “Music by candlelight,” “QURMANҒAZY COMPOSER LAB” and “Cinema hits.”
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had begun construction of its first humanoid robot factory.