Robot conductor leads Kurmangazy Orchestra’s 93rd concert season opener

One of the highlights of the program was a robot conductor, under whose direction the orchestra performed several works. The creative experiment brought together the traditional sound of the national orchestra with modern technology.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

The concert in Almaty was held to mark City Day. The program featured Kazakh instrumental music, world classics and songs dedicated to Almaty.

The orchestra performed Kurmangazy’s kuis “Turmeden Qashqan,” “Serper,” “Adai” and “Saryarka,” as well as N. Ashirov’s “Fantasy,” dedicated to Akhmet Zhubanov. The classical program included works by Johannes Brahms, Franz Liszt and Johann Strauss.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

A separate section was dedicated to Almaty, featuring Alexander Zatsepin’s “Almatym menin” and Yeskendir Khasangaliyev’s “Almatynyn almasy.” The festive program also included an exhibition dedicated to the Almaty aport apple variety and DJ accompaniment.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

During the new season, the orchestra will present projects including “Kurmangazy: Next cover concert,” “Music by candlelight,” “QURMANҒAZY COMPOSER LAB” and “Cinema hits.”

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had begun construction of its first humanoid robot factory.