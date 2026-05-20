Resolution of ‘The Golden Horde as a Model of Steppe Civilization: History, Archaeology, Culture, Identity’ International Symposium adopted in Astana

The event brought together more than 300 leading scholars, experts and specialists from 23 countries.

The event ended with the adoption of the Resolution, reflecting coordinated approaches of the international academic community to the issues of study and popularization of the Golden Horde heritage.

The Symposium was held under the chairmanship of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with the support of UNESCO and participation of prominent international and Kazakhstani statepersons. Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre Lazare Eloundou Assomo, State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic Arslan Koichiev, Minister of Culture of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova, President of the 'La France s’engage' Foundation Audrey Azoulay, President of the Academy of Sciences of Mongolia Demberel Sodnomsambuu, and President of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan Shavkat Ayupov and others participated in the event.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

According to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Resolution was adopted as part of plenary and thematic sessions of the Symposium, held with the participation of representatives of research centers, international organizations and academic institutions, as well as with the support of relevant structures involved in humanitarian and scientific-educational cooperation. The document became the outcome of a comprehensive discussion of the historical, cultural and civilizational importance of the Great Steppe heritage.

The Resolution enshrines key provisions reflecting consolidated position of the participants. The efforts of the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at expanding international academic cooperation in the study of the historical and cultural heritage of the Golden Horde and the Great Steppe civilization were pointed out. UNESCO’s contribution to the development of scientific and educational dialogue and comprehensive assistance to research progress was also highlighted.

The document emphasizes the need to consolidate the efforts of the international scientific community and specialized organizations for the systematic study and promotion of the Golden Horde’s heritage through the implementation of interstate cultural and humanitarian projects. The importance of a new, comprehensive understanding of the historical role of the Golden Horde in a broad civilizational context is highlighted, along with the disclosure of its intellectual, spiritual, institutional, and economic characteristics.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

The Resolution highlights the Golden Horde as a unique model of a multicultural society, built on the principles of ethnic and religious diversity, and historically showcasing stable forms of interaction among various peoples and cultures. It further underscores the Golden Horde’s major role in shaping the political and cultural traditions of the Great Steppe, development of international trade and diplomacy, legal institutions, numismatics, arts and crafts, as well as evolution of nomadic and urban civilizations in Central Eurasia.

The Resolution affirms the special importance of preserving the archaeological monuments of the Golden Horde as an integral part of the world’s historical and cultural heritage, as well as the need to protect and promote intangible cultural heritage - musical traditions, epic works, oral legends, and folklore of the peoples of the Great Steppe. The document also supports initiatives to expand international internships, joint research programs, and academic mobility of scholars working in this field.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

The Symposium participants advocated for the development of interdisciplinary and international scientific projects aimed at a deeper study of the heritage of the Golden Horde and the civilization of the Great Steppe, contributing to the strengthening of humanitarian interaction and long-term scientific cooperation among the countries of Central Eurasia. Special gratitude was expressed to the Republic of Kazakhstan for the high level of organization of the Symposium and for consistently advancing Golden Horde studies in the international academic agenda.

The adopted Resolution is intended to serve as both a conceptual and practical guide for further scientific, educational, and cultural-humanitarian activities. The document underscores the strategic importance of strengthening international academic cooperation and establishing sustainable mechanisms of collaboration aimed at preservation and comprehensive study of the historical heritage, which is of universal value to the global community.

Earlier, it was reported that the international symposium The Golden Horde as a Model of Steppe Civilization: History, Archaeology, Culture and Identity kicked off at the Palace of Independence in Astana on May 19.

In his remarks at the international symposium, President Tokayev emphasized that the Golden Horde was one of the largest and most influential empires in Eurasia, which played a key role in the development of civilizations and the formation of states.