Qurultay elections open new prospects for inter-parliamentary dialogue — Algerian expert

Abdelkader Khelil is the editor-in-chief at the Silk Road News Network in Algeria.

Assessing the upcoming election campaign, he highlighted both its importance for Kazakhstan and the prospects for developing inter-parliamentary ties and joint international projects.

According to the expert, the August 23 vote goes beyond the regular electoral cycle. The elections will shape the composition of a new representative body that will take part in implementing the updated constitutional model.

"Kazakhstan will soon hold very important elections – the Qurultay elections on August 23, 2026. This is not just a fleeting event but a key turning point that will lay the foundations for a new structural approach at the heart of Central Asia," Khelil said.

The expert underlined the historical significance of the name of a new Parliament, noting that it reflects a political tradition based on collective discussion and consensus-building.

"I believe the significance of this event lies in its blend of tradition and modernity. The name 'Qurultay' comes from Kazakhstan's cultural heritage, drawing on the concept of a consultative process," he noted.

Thus, the traditional name takes on modern institutional meaning. It reflects Kazakhstan's cultural identity while establishing the representative nature of the new legislative body. This combination of historical continuity and contemporary governance gives the reform special significance.

Abdelkader Khelil also placed the changes in a broader international context, linking Kazakhstan's experience to the aspirations of Global South nations to strengthen stability, improve state institutions, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

"This experience reflects the desire of Global South countries for stability and democratic modernization. It will open broad prospects for strengthening cooperation on future issues," the expert said.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.