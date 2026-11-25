Barreto, 27, received the crown from outgoing titleholder Fátima Bosch of Mexico at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.

The competition brought together 116 contestants from countries and territories around the world, according to the official broadcast announcement.

Photo credit: Instagram/@muniversepr

Barreto represented San Sebastián when she won Puerto Rico’s national pageant in June. According to her official biography, she holds master’s degrees in psychology and social work and has worked with military families as a crisis responder and prevention specialist.

Photo credit: www.instagram.com/missuniverse

The Miss Universe Organization marked its 75th anniversary with a national costume show and preliminary competition ahead of the final. Barreto’s first major television appearance as Miss Universe is scheduled for November 26 at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Alina Ree, born Alina Yekaterincheva, represented Kazakhstan at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico, where the Shymkent native drew attention from audiences and pageant experts.