At the National Costume Show, the contestant stepped onto the stage wearing an intricate 30-kilogram ensemble featuring unfurling golden eagle wings.

The 75th Miss Universe pageant has brought together 116 contestants from around the world. One of the standout events ahead of the finale was the National Costume Show on Nov. 21, where Miss Qazaqstan 2025 titleholder Alina Ree presented an ensemble titled "Golden Eagle: Spirit of Kazakhstan."

The centerpiece was a set of mechanical golden eagle wings spanning 4.5 meters. Designed as a direct tribute to Kazakhstan's National Flag, the costume combined sky-blue tones, a golden sun motif, and a soaring eagle symbolizing freedom and independence.

A team of professional designers spent more than six months creating the costume. Its bespoke embellishments were handcrafted by artisans of a Kazakh brand. Weighing roughly 30 kg, the costume was adorned with natural feathers, gold lace, and more than 10,000 hand-set stones. Combined with the unfolding wings, a five-meter train gave the impression of real flight on stage.

Ramina Ibragimova, Director of the national pageant Miss Qazaqstan, described the appearance as a triumph.

"Alina represented the country with dignity. The costume looked striking on stage and perfectly captured the colors of the flag," Ibragimova said.

The striking stage appearance generated intense buzz across foreign media and social platforms. The head of the Miss Universe organization praised the costume's craftsmanship, and a photograph of Ree landed on the front page of a leading Puerto Rican newspaper.

International pageant analysts and fan communities have already named the Kazakh contestant among this season's frontrunners, predicting a historic Top 30 semifinal finish for Kazakhstan. Fans can support her bid to advance through voting on the official MU Fan app.

The finale, where the new Miss Universe will be crowned, is scheduled for Nov. 24 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

Last November, we reported that Alina Ree was crowned Miss Qazaqstan 2025.