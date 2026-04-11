EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh and Uzbek leaders visit export-oriented textile cluster

    19:55, 11 April 2026

    Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan visited the MERGANTEKS cotton-textile cluster, a vertically integrated enterprise that operates a full production cycle — from raw material processing to finished textile products, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh and Uzbek leaders visit export-oriented textile cluster
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The facility is equipped with modern, high-tech machinery ensuring efficiency and compliance with international quality standards.

    Kazakh and Uzbek leaders visit export-oriented textile cluster
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh and Uzbek leaders visit export-oriented textile cluster
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The cluster’s production structure includes a cotton processing plant, two spinning factories, weaving and dyeing facilities, and a sewing factory. Finished products are exported to Poland, Turkiye, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, and other countries.

    Kazakh and Uzbek leaders visit export-oriented textile cluster
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh and Uzbek leaders visit export-oriented textile cluster
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh and Uzbek leaders visit export-oriented textile cluster
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Bukhara also attended the National Artificial Intelligence Hackathon.

    President of Kazakhstan President Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Central Asia Foreign policy Industry
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All