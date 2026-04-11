Kazakh and Uzbek leaders visit export-oriented textile cluster
Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan visited the MERGANTEKS cotton-textile cluster, a vertically integrated enterprise that operates a full production cycle — from raw material processing to finished textile products, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The facility is equipped with modern, high-tech machinery ensuring efficiency and compliance with international quality standards.
The cluster’s production structure includes a cotton processing plant, two spinning factories, weaving and dyeing facilities, and a sewing factory. Finished products are exported to Poland, Turkiye, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, and other countries.
As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Bukhara also attended the National Artificial Intelligence Hackathon.