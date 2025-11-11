President Tokayev speaks with MGIMO students in Kazakh

During the conversation, held in Kazakh, students told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that at MGIMO University, they study the principles of diplomacy and openness outlined in his works.

The young people also told the President about their keen interest in the works of the Kazakh poet, philosopher, and composer Abai.

“The poet’s words about friendship, ‘Love all humanity as your brothers,’ are very valuable. We believe that Russia and Kazakhstan are the two wings of eternal friendship. The two countries and two peoples are bound by the ties of selfless, true friendship,” one of the students said.

The Head of State praised the students’ enthusiasm for learning the Kazakh language and wished them success.

“MGIMO is a prestigious university known worldwide. Today, Kazakhstan is a sovereign state. I am confident that the knowledge you gain at MGIMO will be useful to you. The more you know about various countries, especially Kazakhstan, which is a natural ally of Russia, the better it is for your career prospects and competitiveness at both global and regional levels,” the President noted.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

As previously reported, the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta released an article by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev titled “Eternal friendship is a guiding star for our peoples” ahead of his two-day state visit to Russia. As a key point of the visit, the Head of State highlighted the planned signing of the Declaration on the Transition of Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the Level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Alliance.







