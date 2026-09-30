President Tokayev meets compatriots in Munich
21:58, 30 September 2026
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with compatriots on a street in Munich, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
As was reported, the Head of State, who is on a visit to Germany, arrived in Munich.
Earlier, he met with Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder to discuss expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bavaria.
Minister-President Markus Söder presented President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a personalized FC Bayern Munich jersey signed by the club’s players.