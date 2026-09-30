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    President Tokayev meets compatriots in Munich

    21:58, 30 September 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with compatriots on a street in Munich, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    President Tokayev meets compatriots in Munich
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    As was reported, the Head of State, who is on a visit to Germany, arrived in Munich.

    Earlier, he met with Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder to discuss expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bavaria.

    Minister-President Markus Söder presented President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a personalized FC Bayern Munich jersey signed by the club’s players.

    Kazakhstan Germany Kazakhstan and Germany President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Politics Fellow nationals
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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