Tokayev, Söder discuss expansion of Kazakhstan-Bavaria ties

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Markus Söder for the hospitality and the invitation to visit Bavaria.

"I highly value Bavaria’s distinct identity, economic strength, and innovative potential. Yesterday, I held highly productive talks with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. I am firmly committed to turning our agreements into tangible results and consider Bavaria a key partner in this endeavor. This region combines cutting-edge achievements in industry and science with a deep respect for tradition. These qualities make Bavaria one of the main engines of Germany’s economy and a reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the modernization and diversification of its economy," said the President.

As the President noted, there is considerable potential to combine Bavaria’s technological capabilities with Kazakhstan’s resources and industrial capacity.

Strengthening transport connectivity is also important, as it will help bring the economies and peoples of Kazakhstan and Germany closer together.

For his part, Minister-President Markus Söder emphasized that Bavaria, which attaches great importance to identifying new sources of growth, is interested in maintaining multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Markus Söder expressed gratitude to the President for his support of Bavarian companies, which are widely represented in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the Head of State said he would be pleased to welcome the Bavarian Minister-President in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President Tokayev met Fritz Vahrenholt, chairman of the supervisory board of Germany's Aurubis AG. The sides discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects in Kazakhstan’s mining and metallurgical sector.