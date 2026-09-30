Kazakh President lands in Munich

In Munich, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet Bavarian Government and Landtag authorities and attend the opening of the Kazakhstan-Bavaria Technological Forum.

As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany on Monday for an official visit at the invitation of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

To note, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, held a media briefing.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held talks with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.