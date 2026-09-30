Kazakh President lands in Munich
14:54, 30 September 2026
The Head of State arrived in Munich as part of his visit to Germany, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In Munich, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet Bavarian Government and Landtag authorities and attend the opening of the Kazakhstan-Bavaria Technological Forum.
As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany on Monday for an official visit at the invitation of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
To note, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, held a media briefing.
Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held talks with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.