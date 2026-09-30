EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakh President lands in Munich

    14:54, 30 September 2026

    The Head of State arrived in Munich as part of his visit to Germany, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakh President lands in Munich
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In Munich, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet Bavarian Government and Landtag authorities and attend the opening of the Kazakhstan-Bavaria Technological Forum.

    As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany on Monday for an official visit at the invitation of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

    To note, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, held a media briefing.

    Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held talks with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

    President President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All