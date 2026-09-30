Tokayev presented with personalized FC Bayern Munich jersey signed by players
20:39, 30 September 2026
Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder presented Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a personalized FC Bayern Munich jersey bearing the signatures of the club’s players, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
As it was reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Minister-President of Bavaria, Markus Söder.
The Kazakh President arrived in Munich as part of his visit to Germany.
Following the talks, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany adopted a joint statement.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also held talks with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, following which more than 30 commercial agreements worth $2 billion were signed.