Tokayev presented with personalized FC Bayern Munich jersey signed by players

As it was reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Minister-President of Bavaria, Markus Söder.

The Kazakh President arrived in Munich as part of his visit to Germany.

Following the talks, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany adopted a joint statement.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also held talks with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, following which more than 30 commercial agreements worth $2 billion were signed.