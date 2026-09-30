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    Tokayev presented with personalized FC Bayern Munich jersey signed by players

    20:39, 30 September 2026

    Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder presented Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a personalized FC Bayern Munich jersey bearing the signatures of the club’s players, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev presented with personalized FC Bayern Munich jersey signed by players
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As it was reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Minister-President of Bavaria, Markus Söder.

    The Kazakh President arrived in Munich as part of his visit to Germany.

    Following the talks, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany adopted a joint statement.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also held talks with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, following which more than 30 commercial agreements worth $2 billion were signed.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Germany Kazakhstan and Germany Football Sport
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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