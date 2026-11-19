Tokayev highlighted the country's productive partnership with NVIDIA and expressed his gratitude to the company's CEO, Jensen Huang, for his recent visit to Astana.

"We have established highly productive cooperation with NVIDIA. I sincerely thank Jensen Huang, an outstanding engineer and a true legend, for his recent visit to Astana," the President said.

Through its partnership with OpenAI, Kazakhstan has also provided all university faculty members across the country with access to ChatGPT Edu.

With guidance from experts at Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of California, Berkeley, and Carnegie Mellon University, students in Kazakhstan have developed more than 22,000 projects.

Tokayev noted that hundreds of these AI-based solutions are already being implemented in business, healthcare, energy, and agriculture. He also highlighted the tangible results of cooperation between Satbayev Technical University and City University of Hong Kong, expressing his full support for initiatives by Michael Ngai, Chairman of the Council of City University of Hong Kong, to introduce AI technologies into the manufacturing sector.

Earlier today, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had announced Kazakhstan's plans to attract up to 100,000 international students by 2029 during the III Forum of Strategic Partners.