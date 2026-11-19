Speaking at the III Forum of Strategic Partners, the Head of State said Kazakhstan plans to attract up to 100,000 international students by 2029.

Kazakhstan concluded 40 agreements on international strategic partnership in the development of higher education cooperation.

The Head of State highlighted leading universities from 11 countries unveiled their branches in Kazakhstan. Over 12,000 students are studying there, and over 1,500 teachers, including 600 foreign professors, are working there.

The President highlighted Kazakhstan became the first country in the region to join the Lisbon Recognition Convention, which operates in Europe, and the Tokyo Convention, covering countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the President, the growing international recognition of Kazakhstani university diplomas has been made possible through the efforts of Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, former Minister of Education and Science, and former ambassador. As a result, degrees awarded by Kazakhstan's higher education institutions are now recognized in both Western and Eastern countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted the increasing number of foreign students choosing to study in Kazakhstan.

He said 31,000 international students were studying in Kazakhstan last year. Today, their number has reached 41,000, with more than 8,000 of them receiving financial support from Kazakhstan. This is the highest figure since independence.

He added that Kazakhstan aims to further expand its international education footprint.

The Head of State stressed by 2029, Kazakhstan plans to attract 100,000 foreign students. He expressed confidence the national Study in Kazakhstan initiative will play an important role in achieving this goal.

Earlier, he said social, transport and energy facilities as well as data processing centers will be built in Kazakhstan as part of the People’s Construction program over the next three years.