President Tokayev explains decision to join Abraham Accords

“We welcome the signing of the agreement concerning the situation in the Middle East. Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords is driven by the aspiration to make a meaningful contribution to stabilizing the situation in this region. At the same time, Kazakhstan stands for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state as a key factor in resolving this protracted military‑political crisis. In our view, the signing of the Joint Declaration on Peace by Azerbaijan and Armenia carries historical significance, opening broad prospects for multifaceted cooperation both within the region and beyond. We hope for the early conclusion of a comprehensive peace treaty that will guarantee stability in the South Caucasus,” the President said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat on December 11. He was welcomed by Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The parties had a brief conversation at the airport. After then, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov - held a meeting. They discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations, paying special attention to the practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached during the recent state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Astana.

Today, the Kazakh President participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of Neutrality, a symbol of Turkmenistan’s commitment to the ideals of peace and creativity.