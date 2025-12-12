President Tokayev lays wreath at Monument of Neutrality in Ashgabat

Today, on the sidelines of the Forum, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev together with the heads of other countries took part in the ceremony of laying wreaths at the Monument of Neutrality, a symbol of Turkmenistan’s commitment to the ideals of peace and creativity.

Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev left for Ashgabat on December 11. He was welcomed by Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The parties had a brief conversation at the airport. After then, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov - held a meeting. They discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations, paying special attention to the practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached during the recent state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Astana