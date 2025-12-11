Kazakh, Turkmen Presidents meet in Ashgabat

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his counterpart and the brotherly Turkmen people on the significant occasion - the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

In this context, the Kazakh President noted the relevance of the agenda of the upcoming International Forum dedicated to the anniversary.

I am grateful to you for the invitation to visit the beautiful city of Ashgabat. Every time we come here, I feel an atmosphere of hospitality, brotherhood, and friendship. I have no doubt that tomorrow’s forum will achieve its goals and become a very important event in the history of international relations, because it covers the most pressing issues: peace, neutrality, and trust. These are exactly the things that are lacking in today’s world, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The parties discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations, paying special attention to the practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached during the recent state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Astana.

Your participation will be clear evidence of your commitment to strengthening peace, trust, and mutual understanding. Once again, I would like to express my gratitude to you for accepting the invitation to participate in the International Forum of Peace and Trust. It is a great honor for us to see you today on Turkmen soil, said Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

The presidents reaffirmed the importance of further expanding mutual trade, strengthening economic ties, and implementing joint projects in the energy, transport and logistics, and agricultural sectors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Ashgabat.