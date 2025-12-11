Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Ashgabat

At the airport, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a brief conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Photo credit: Akorda

I was very eager to respond to the invitation of Turkmenistan’s top leadership to come here and participate in such an important event. The agenda proposed to us is more than relevant in today’s unstable and unpredictable world, and especially in the context of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. I have no doubt that tomorrow’s forum will be successful and will become yet another positive contribution of Turkmenistan to stabilizing the situation on a global scale, and, of course, to strengthening the atmosphere of friendship and cooperation in Central Asia, stated the Kazakh President.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the results of the state visit of Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Kazakhstan in late November and noted the need for practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

In turn, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked the Kazakh President for participating in the upcoming forum, timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, and also addressed key issues on the bilateral agenda.

Photo credit: Akorda

When speaking about bilateral relations, it is necessary to mention the recent state visit from the President of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan, which took place at a very high level. The prospects of our cooperation in the economy and in the cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. I would like to thank you personally for your contribution to strengthening relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. Through you, I extend my best wishes to the entire brotherly Kazakh people, said Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to visit Turkmenistan on December 11-12.