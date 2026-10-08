Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, CIS leaders tour national cuisine festival in Turkmenistan

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the CIS heads of state visited a festival of national dishes," Akorda's statement said.

Photo: Akorda

Turkmenistan's pavilion showcased local melons and gourds, as well as bakery products. It also organized an exhibition of Turkmen carpets. The high-ranking guests also watched the literary and musical performance "Oguzlar."

Photo: Akorda

The Kazakhstan national pavilion comprised several themed zones reflecting the country's rich historical and cultural heritage and modern achievements.

Photo: Akorda

The heads of state observed the preparation of national dishes from Commonwealth member countries.

Photo: Akorda

The awards ceremony honoring the winners of the "Flight of the Steed: Strength and Grace" international television contest among CIS member states was held in the presence of the leaders during the festival.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Earlier it was reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit.

President Tokayev participated in the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Awaza, Turkmenistan.