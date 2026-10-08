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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, CIS leaders tour national cuisine festival in Turkmenistan

    22:05, 8 October 2026

    CIS Heads of State visited a festival of national dishes Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev, CIS leaders tour national cuisine festival in Turkmenistan
    Photo: Akorda

    "President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the CIS heads of state visited a festival of national dishes," Akorda's statement said.

    President Tokayev, CIS leaders tour national cuisine festival in Turkmenistan
    Photo: Akorda

    Turkmenistan's pavilion showcased local melons and gourds, as well as bakery products. It also organized an exhibition of Turkmen carpets. The high-ranking guests also watched the literary and musical performance "Oguzlar."

    President Tokayev, CIS leaders tour national cuisine festival in Turkmenistan
    Photo: Akorda

    The Kazakhstan national pavilion comprised several themed zones reflecting the country's rich historical and cultural heritage and modern achievements.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour national cuisine festival in Turkmenistan
    Photo: Akorda

    The heads of state observed the preparation of national dishes from Commonwealth member countries.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour national cuisine festival in Turkmenistan
    Photo: Akorda

    The awards ceremony honoring the winners of the "Flight of the Steed: Strength and Grace" international television contest among CIS member states was held in the presence of the leaders during the festival.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour national cuisine festival in Turkmenistan
    Photo: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour national cuisine festival in Turkmenistan
    Photo: Akorda

    Earlier it was reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit. 

    President Tokayev participated in the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Awaza, Turkmenistan.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Food Turkmenistan Events CIS Central Asia Culture Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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