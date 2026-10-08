Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, CIS leaders tour national cuisine festival in Turkmenistan
CIS Heads of State visited a festival of national dishes Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the CIS heads of state visited a festival of national dishes," Akorda's statement said.
Turkmenistan's pavilion showcased local melons and gourds, as well as bakery products. It also organized an exhibition of Turkmen carpets. The high-ranking guests also watched the literary and musical performance "Oguzlar."
The Kazakhstan national pavilion comprised several themed zones reflecting the country's rich historical and cultural heritage and modern achievements.
The heads of state observed the preparation of national dishes from Commonwealth member countries.
The awards ceremony honoring the winners of the "Flight of the Steed: Strength and Grace" international television contest among CIS member states was held in the presence of the leaders during the festival.
Earlier it was reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit.
President Tokayev participated in the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Awaza, Turkmenistan.