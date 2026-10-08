Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan debate promising joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture

The Head of State thanked the President of Turkmenistan for the warm welcome and hospitality, noting the high level of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, which are based on longstanding ties of friendship, good-neighbourliness and mutual support.

During the meeting, the leaders highlighted the positive momentum in the development of bilateral cooperation across the full spectrum of interaction.

The heads of state discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements, as well as promising joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, agriculture, transport, and other areas.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

The Presidents also reviewed the schedule of upcoming joint events.

Earlier it was reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit.