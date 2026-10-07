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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

    23:07, 7 October 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit
    Photo: Akorda

    Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov welcomed the President of Kazakhstan at the airport.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit
    Photo: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit
    Photo: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit
    Photo: Akorda

    Earlier, the Akorda press office announced that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to make a working visit to Awaza on October 8–9 at the invitation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    During the visit, the President of Kazakhstan is scheduled to attend the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, the Meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, and the Caspian Environmental Summit.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Turkmenistan Central Asia Foreign policy Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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