Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov welcomed the President of Kazakhstan at the airport.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Earlier, the Akorda press office announced that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to make a working visit to Awaza on October 8–9 at the invitation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Qazinform News Agency reports.

During the visit, the President of Kazakhstan is scheduled to attend the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, the Meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, and the Caspian Environmental Summit.