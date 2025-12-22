Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour State Hermitage in St. Petersburg
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), who arrived in St. Petersburg for an informal summit, visited the State Hermitage Museum, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
As part of a guided tour, the heads of state viewed landmark exhibits located in the Alexander Hall and the Room of French Art of the 18th Century.
Special attention was given to the unique collections of the Golden Treasury, where archaeological artifacts made of precious metals are kept, as well as to the ceremonial interiors of the historic premises, including the Picket Hall and the Armorial Hall.
The high-ranking guests also familiarized with other exhibitions and halls of the museum that make up its world-renowned collection.
To note, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 21.
