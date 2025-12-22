EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour State Hermitage in St. Petersburg

    16:17, 22 December 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), who arrived in St. Petersburg for an informal summit, visited the State Hermitage Museum, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour State Hermitage in St. Petersburg
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As part of a guided tour, the heads of state viewed landmark exhibits located in the Alexander Hall and the Room of French Art of the 18th Century.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour State Hermitage in St. Petersburg
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Special attention was given to the unique collections of the Golden Treasury, where archaeological artifacts made of precious metals are kept, as well as to the ceremonial interiors of the historic premises, including the Picket Hall and the Armorial Hall.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour State Hermitage in St. Petersburg
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The high-ranking guests also familiarized with other exhibitions and halls of the museum that make up its world-renowned collection.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour State Hermitage in St. Petersburg
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour State Hermitage in St. Petersburg
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour State Hermitage in St. Petersburg
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour State Hermitage in St. Petersburg
    Photo credit: Akorda

    To note, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 21. 

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Saint Petersburg, Russia. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan CIS Russia Politics Museums and Theatres
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
