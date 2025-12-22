Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders tour State Hermitage in St. Petersburg

As part of a guided tour, the heads of state viewed landmark exhibits located in the Alexander Hall and the Room of French Art of the 18th Century.

Photo credit: Akorda

Special attention was given to the unique collections of the Golden Treasury, where archaeological artifacts made of precious metals are kept, as well as to the ceremonial interiors of the historic premises, including the Picket Hall and the Armorial Hall.

Photo credit: Akorda

The high-ranking guests also familiarized with other exhibitions and halls of the museum that make up its world-renowned collection.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

To note, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 21.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.