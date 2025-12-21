EN
    President Tokayev attends closed-door meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

    20:25, 21 December 2025

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) held in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service. 

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Along with the President of Kazakhstan, the narrow-format meeting was attended by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The meeting reviewed the priority tasks and key areas of the Eurasian Economic Union’s activities in 2026. 

    Participants also exchanged views on a number of practical issues related to the current activities of the EAEU.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Eurasian Economic Union Politics Russia Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
