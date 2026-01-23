EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan joins Board of Peace without 1 bln US dollars contribution

    10:10, 23 January 2026

    Kazakhstan has joined the Board of Peace without making the voluntary contribution worth 1 billion US dollars mentioned in the organization’s charter, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan joins Board of Peace without 1 bln US dollars contribution
    Photo credit: Akorda

    It requires only a sovereign decision of the state to join the Board of Peace.

    The Board of Peace membership lasts three years. The 1 billion US dollars contribution is voluntary, not a condition of membership.

    If a member state makes the payment within the first year, it gains the right to extend its membership beyond three years.

    Kazakhstan joined without any financial contribution, which fully complies with the Charter.

    As written before, on January 22, President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev signed the Charter of the Board of Peace, initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

    19 countries have signed the Gaza Board of Peace.

    President of Kazakhstan USA Donald Trump Gaza Board of Peace Foreign policy Middle East situation Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All