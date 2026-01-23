Kazakhstan joins Board of Peace without 1 bln US dollars contribution

It requires only a sovereign decision of the state to join the Board of Peace.

The Board of Peace membership lasts three years. The 1 billion US dollars contribution is voluntary, not a condition of membership.

If a member state makes the payment within the first year, it gains the right to extend its membership beyond three years.

Kazakhstan joined without any financial contribution, which fully complies with the Charter.

As written before, on January 22, President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev signed the Charter of the Board of Peace, initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

19 countries have signed the Gaza Board of Peace.