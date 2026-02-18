Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S.
12:06, 18 February 2026
On February 18-19, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay a working visit to the United States of America at the invitation of President Donald Trump to attend the inaugural sitting of the Board of Peace, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The summit is expected to focus on stabilizing the situation in Gaza and developing practical steps to ensure peace, security, and sustainable humanitarian support in the region.
As part of the visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also hold a series of meetings with executives from major American companies.
As written before, Kazakhstan joined the Board of Peace in January.