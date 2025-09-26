President tasks to map out detailed plan for science city in Kurchatov

“In light of the planned construction of a nuclear plant in Abai region, a detailed plan for a science city in Kurchatov must be mapped out. This initiative must involve National Academy of Science, the region’s administration, and the National Nuclear Center. At the same, we must create proper conditions for the deployment of engineering and industrial facilities there. We need to develop efficient mechanism of public-private partnership to enhance nuclear infrastructure,” the President said.

Another critically important area is the development of nuclear medicine, he stressed.

“The application of advanced nuclear technologies will significantly improve the effectiveness of the national healthcare system, particularly in the treatment of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The Government's task is to ensure the development and implementation of home-produced radiopharmaceuticals, as well as to create a network of nuclear medicine centers which will be based at the leading clinics and universities,” said the President.

Earlier, in his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that science and technology hold strategic significance for all countries, noting and investment in education and science in Kazakhstan increased fivefold in the past five years. The Head of State named energy security and independence as a strategic task.