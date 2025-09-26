Investment in education and science increased fivefold in past 5 years – President

According to him, in recent years, the state has placed priority attention to advancing domestic science.

In his words, investment in education and science has increased fivefold in the past five years.

“The number of research universities continues to grow and their collaboration with industry becomes more robust. Some 300 commercial projects have been launched to date, which signals the emergence of the University-Research-Innovations-Commerce chain,” he said.

The President emphasized that Kazakhstan had established partnership relations with the world’s 40 leading universities, with 33 branches of foreign institutions opened across the country.

He underscored that technological parks and engineering incubators are being established countrywide. The authority of the National Academy of Sciences has significantly strengthened. Scientific councils have already started working in all regions. Particular attention is given to the protection of interests of scientists. A new law “On science and technological policy” has been adopted. A new model of science management has been formed.

The President highlighted the importance of strengthening human capital of domestic science.

“It is essential to create favorable conditions for young researchers. We should join our efforts to achieve the goals set,” the Head of State stressed.

Earlier, in his remarks, the President said that economic growth is directly tied to science.