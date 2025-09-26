Kazakhstan’s energy security and independence is strategic priority - President

He emphasized that all proposals voiced during the meeting will be taken into account.

“Ensuring the country’s energy security and independence is a strategic priority. Today, we are introducing advanced technologies across industries and implementing large-scale projects. To make them a success, Kazakhstan must secure sufficient electricity supplies. That is why we have launched a comprehensive modernization of our energy sources. Most importantly, we have begun developing nuclear energy. A nationwide referendum confirmed the decision to build a nuclear power plant. Nuclear power is undoubtedly a vital and indispensable source of energy for Kazakhstan. And we are not alone—many other countries are also expanding this sector. Currently, 416 nuclear reactors are in operation worldwide. Although the United States operates 94 nuclear reactors, it does not produce enough uranium at home. Kazakhstan accounts for 24% of its imports. A similar situation exists in France, where more than 50 plants operate on uranium sourced from our country. Today, 31 nations generate electricity from nuclear power, while another 20 plan to build reactors. Kazakhstan places great importance on cooperation with countries that possess advanced nuclear technologies,” the Head of State stressed.

Earlier, the President emphasized the importance of advancing cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence.