Economic growth is directly tied to science, it is an axiom – President
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated today in a meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
In his remarks, the President noted that both science and technology hold strategic significance for all countries.
Addressing the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that it is high time for investment, science and high technologies. Economic growth is directly tied to science, it is an axiom, he said.
“Competition for advanced technologies has intensified among various countries, including those in Central Asia, which is a clear and natural development. To achieve tangible results, it is essential that we focus our efforts strategically within this domain,” he stressed.
He reminded that in his latest Address to the Nation, he set a task to transform into Kazakhstan a fully digital country within the next three years. He also pointed out the need to harness the potential of AI and integrate it across all sectors.
“During my official visit to China in early September, 70 investment agreements worth 15 billion US dollars were signed. In the course of the recent visit to the United States, I had a series of meetings with the heads of the leading global companies, including Amazon and Meta corporations, specializing in AI developments and high-tech. I also had meetings with the leaderships of Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Cerberus Capital Management and Citigroup. Commercial agreements were signed with Wabtec, PepsiCo and other major companies. In general, 11 agreements encompassing key sectors of the economy, worth over 5.2 billion US dollars were signed,” Tokayev said.