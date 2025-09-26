Economic growth is directly tied to science, it is an axiom – President

In his remarks, the President noted that both science and technology hold strategic significance for all countries.

Addressing the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that it is high time for investment, science and high technologies. Economic growth is directly tied to science, it is an axiom, he said.

“Competition for advanced technologies has intensified among various countries, including those in Central Asia, which is a clear and natural development. To achieve tangible results, it is essential that we focus our efforts strategically within this domain,” he stressed.

He reminded that in his latest Address to the Nation, he set a task to transform into Kazakhstan a fully digital country within the next three years. He also pointed out the need to harness the potential of AI and integrate it across all sectors.