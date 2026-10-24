President of Kazakhstan highlights value of NVIDIA CEO’s insights

"I thank @JensenHuang for a productive meeting and discussions at Akorda on advancing AI and its practical applications in Kazakhstan’s economy, particularly in agriculture. Your insights and advice are of great practical value to us," the President wrote in a post on his official X account.

I thank @JensenHuang for a productive meeting and discussions at Akorda on advancing AI and its practical applications in Kazakhstan’s economy, particularly in agriculture. Your insights and advice are of great practical value to us. https://t.co/6bgbe3toSN — Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) October 24, 2026

On October 23, NVIDIA Co-Founder and CEO Jensen Huang arrived in Astana. An exclusive meeting featuring Huang and Kazakh Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev was held at the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received NVIDIA co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang. President Tokayev highlighted the importance of NVIDIA CEO’s visit to Kazakhstan in strengthening bilateral cooperation and thanked him for his personal contribution to the development of the country’s AI ecosystem.

Jensen Huang commended the strategic vision set out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the beginning of the industrial revolution to declare Kazakhstan an AI nation – a country committed to the development and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Head of State awarded Jensen Huang the Order of Dostyk (Order of Friendship), First Degree, in recognition of his contribution to the development of artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan.