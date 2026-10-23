NVIDIA's Jensen Huang proposes turning Kazakhstan into global Physical AI hub

Jensen Huang commended the strategic vision set out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the beginning of the industrial revolution to declare Kazakhstan an AI nation – a country committed to the development and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence.

He proposed that Kazakhstan become a global hub for Physical AI.

“This new industry requires energy at its foundation; it also requires a population dedicated to science, math, and technology. You have richness in both,” Jensen Huang said.

Huang also highlighted the substantial progress made over the past year in NVIDIA’s cooperation with Kazakhstan, particularly in strengthening ties with technology companies.

“In the last year, our partnership has resulted in tremendous advances. We have partnerships with the companies that are being built here, including Firebird AI KZ Ltd and Kazakhtelecom, while also investing in Higgsfield – Kazakhstan’s first unicorn, which has become quite a significant contributor to the global ecosystem. I am very impressed and very proud of the work that we have done together. This is the beginning of a very long journey. I am grateful that your nation has chosen to partner with us,” the NVIDIA President concluded.

As written earlier, during the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of NVIDIA CEO’s visit to Kazakhstan in strengthening bilateral cooperation and thanked him for his personal contribution to the development of the country’s AI ecosystem.