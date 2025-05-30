President of Kazakhstan held talks with Italian PM in expanded format

Opening the meeting, the Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan and Italy are strategic partners whose relations are based on mutual respect, trust and common interests.

The President said that a close political dialogue has been established between the two countries, strong economic cooperation is developing, and cultural and humanitarian ties are actively strengthening.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Italy ranks third among Kazakhstan's trading partners and is among the largest investors. Trade turnover between the countries increased by 24%, reaching $20 billion last year.

“We highly appreciate the desire and commitment of the Italian Government under your leadership to develop close relations with Kazakhstan not only in the field of trade and investment, but also in strengthening ties and cooperation between the parliaments of our countries. We are also sincerely grateful for our interaction in the humanitarian sphere. Your visit is of great importance in terms of giving a powerful impetus to the further development of our cooperation. I am convinced that Kazakhstan and Italy will continue to act in the international arena as reliable and strategic partners,” he noted.

The President added that over the past 20 years, Italy has invested up to 7.6 billion dollars in the economy of Kazakhstan. He pointed out that about 270 Italian companies, including such major investors as ENI, SDF Group, PetroValves, Maire Tecnimont and Ballestra, are successfully operating in Kazakhstan.

Giorgia Meloni expressed the opinion that the level of cooperation between the two countries is fully consistent with the spirit of strategic partnership.

“I would like to emphasize that I consider you one of the most pragmatic leaders I have ever met. Communicating with a person who deeply understands the complexity of current challenges is extremely valuable. I am glad that in these difficult times there is also good news, one of which is the exceptional relations between Italy and Kazakhstan. Our ties are at a high level, and we have noted this many times. But there is always room for further strengthening them - this is precisely the purpose of this visit. We recognize the importance of your country and the region as a historical crossroads connecting the West and the East,” the Prime Minister said.

During the talks, the parties discussed a wide range of issues covering key areas of the bilateral agenda.

Mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership and implementing new initiatives that contribute to the progressive development of Kazakh-Italian relations was confirmed.

As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Astana Airport on Thursday evening.

As part of her official visit to the Kazakh capital, Italian Prime Minister Meloni and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the 2025 Astana International Forum where she addressed a special panel session.

Afterwards, Tokayev and Meloni proceeded to the Akorda Presidential Residence for the official greeting ceremony of the Italian Prime Minister.