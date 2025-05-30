President Tokayev, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni attend special session at AIF 2025
11:10, 30 May 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni attended on Friday the special session at the 2025 Astana International Forum (AIF) in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Akorda press service said in a statement that the Italian Prime Minister delivered her report on the current geopolitical situation and regional cooperation.
Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni had a brief conversation at the Astana Airport.