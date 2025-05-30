EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President Tokayev, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni attend special session at AIF 2025

    11:10, 30 May 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni attended on Friday the special session at the 2025 Astana International Forum (AIF) in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.  

    Kazakh President Tokayev, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni attend special session at AIF 2025
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Akorda press service said in a statement that the Italian Prime Minister delivered her report on the current geopolitical situation and regional cooperation.

    Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni had a brief conversation at the Astana Airport. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Italy Astana International Forum
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All