EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at Astana Airport

    20:47, 29 May 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Astana Airport. She arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Italy Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The arrival of the Italian Prime Minister was preceded by the Italy-Kazakhstan Supply Chain International Forum, attended by around 300 interested companies from the two countries. The forum focused on logistics, trade, industrial projects and supply chain development between Kazakhstan and Italy.

    Kazakhstan, Italy
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Read more on what impact will the Prime Minister’s visit have on Kazakhstan–Italy cooperation in a Kazinform correspondent’s material.

    Kazakhstan, Italy
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Recall that the Italian Prime Minister’s visit, scheduled for April this year at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the first Central Asia – Italy Summit were postponed at the request of the Italian side, due to Meloni's participation in mourning events in connection with the death of Pope Francis.

    Kazakhstan and Italy Politics President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All