Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at Astana Airport

The arrival of the Italian Prime Minister was preceded by the Italy-Kazakhstan Supply Chain International Forum, attended by around 300 interested companies from the two countries. The forum focused on logistics, trade, industrial projects and supply chain development between Kazakhstan and Italy.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Recall that the Italian Prime Minister’s visit, scheduled for April this year at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the first Central Asia – Italy Summit were postponed at the request of the Italian side, due to Meloni's participation in mourning events in connection with the death of Pope Francis.