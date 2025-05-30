Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni arrives at Akorda Palace

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksembekov/Kazinform

The Guard of Honor lined up at the Akorda Palace in honor of the high guest, as the two nations’ anthems were performed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni walked down a carpet towards the National Flag of Kazakhstan. Upon completion of the ceremony, the two left for negotiations in a narrow format.

As earlier reported, the Italy–Kazakhstan Supply Chain Forum was held in the Kazakh capital bringing together over 300 companies to debate logistics, trade, industrial projects and development of supply chains between the two nations.

Noteworthy, memoranda worth EUR180 mln were signed at the Kazakhstan–Italy Business Forum on May 28.