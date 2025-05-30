EN
    Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni arrives at Akorda Palace

    11:22, 30 May 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, greeted Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, at the Akorda Palace in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan, Italy
    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksembekov/Kazinform
    Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksembekov/Kazinform

    The Guard of Honor lined up at the Akorda Palace in honor of the high guest, as the two nations’ anthems were performed.

    Kazakhstan, Italy
    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksembekov/Kazinform
    Italy
    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksembekov/Kazinform

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni walked down a carpet towards the National Flag of Kazakhstan. Upon completion of the ceremony, the two left for negotiations in a narrow format.

    Italy PM
    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksembekov/Kazinform

    As earlier reported, the Italy–Kazakhstan Supply Chain Forum was held in the Kazakh capital bringing together over 300 companies to debate logistics, trade, industrial projects and development of supply chains between the two nations.

    Noteworthy, memoranda worth EUR180 mln were signed at the Kazakhstan–Italy Business Forum on May 28.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Italy Foreign policy Politics Economy Government Akorda Presidential Residence
