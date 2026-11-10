Pope Leo XIV draws 2.5 million people to Argentina Mass

The service took place on November 9 near the Monumento a los Españoles in the Palermo district, along Avenida del Libertador.

According to estimates by the Vatican and event organisers, approximately 2.5 million people attended the Mass. It was the largest public gathering of Leo XIV's pontificate since his election in May 2025. The previous record was set in June 2026 in Madrid, where around 1.2 million people attended a papal Mass.

Crowds of worshippers stretched for kilometres along one of the capital's main avenues. Many travelled from different parts of Argentina and neighbouring countries, while some spent the night on the streets to secure places closer to the altar. Dozens of large screens were installed to allow people to follow the service.

During his homily, the Pope praised the enthusiasm and strength of faith among Argentine Catholics and described the Christian family as a source of support amid modern-day challenges. He also paid an emotional tribute to his predecessor, Pope Francis, who served as Archbishop of Buenos Aires before becoming pontiff.

The Mass became the central event of the Argentine leg of Leo XIV's 12-day apostolic journey to South America, covering Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

The visit marks the first papal trip to Argentina in nearly 40 years. The previous visit was made by Pope John Paul II in 1987.

Before the Mass, Leo XIV visited the Cottolengo Don Orione centre for people with disabilities, where he said that a country's progress should be measured by how it treats its most vulnerable members.

The 71-year-old pontiff is undertaking the tour less than a month after undergoing surgery related to lung cancer. During his visit, he has also addressed issues of social justice, urging authorities to take into account the interests and needs of all layers of society.