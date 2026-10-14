Pope Leo XIV undergoes successful lung surgery

The procedure was performed by Professor Stefano Margaritora and his surgical team. The doctors used a video-assisted technique to remove the affected portion of the lung to ensure a complete resection.

During the operation, a histological examination of the tissue confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, which had been suspected based on preoperative tests.

The Pontiff spent approximately three hours in the operating room, while the surgical procedure itself lasted around 90 minutes. According to the medical team, the operation was successful, and no complications were reported.

Pope Leo awoke normally following the procedure. After a brief period of observation, he was transferred back to his room on the hospital’s 10th floor.

Following the operation, Pope Leo requested dinner and spent the evening with his secretaries and other Vatican staff.

Earlier, it was reported that Pope Leo XIV had been admitted to Rome’s Agostino Gemelli University Hospital ahead of surgery on Tuesday afternoon to remove a “small, localized nodule” from his lung.