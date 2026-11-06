Pope Leo XIV departs Rome for Apostolic Journey to Latin America

The papal plane took off from Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport at 7:05 a.m.

Pope Leo is scheduled to arrive at Montevideo-Carrasco International Airport at approximately 4:30 p.m., where an official welcoming ceremony will be held.

His programme in Uruguay's capital will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a welcome ceremony at Independence Square, followed by a meeting with government officials, civil society representatives and members of the diplomatic corps.

The Pope will also pay a visit to the President of Uruguay before celebrating Vespers with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated men and women, and seminarians at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Saints Philip and James.

Following his visit to Uruguay, Pope Leo will travel to Argentina, where he is scheduled to visit Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Luján.

The final leg of the journey will take him to Peru, with planned stops in Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa.

Running from November 6 to 17, the Apostolic Journey will span 12 days and include approximately a dozen flights and visits to ten cities.

During the trip, the Pope is expected to deliver nearly 40 addresses in Spanish.

Earlier, it was reported that Pope Leo XIV met American singer-songwriter and Nobel Prize laureate Bob Dylan (Robert Allen Zimmerman).