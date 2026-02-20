Peru elects interim president amid political turmoil

Late Wednesday, the 130-member legislature chose the 83-year-old lawmaker from the leftist Perú Libre party, defeating three other candidates by majority vote. Balcázar replaces interim President José Jerí, who was removed a day earlier over corruption allegations just four months into his term.

A retired judge with nearly 30 years of judicial experience, Balcázar was sworn in shortly after the vote by Congress President Fernando Rospigliosi. He will serve for five months until newly elected authorities take office following the April 12 general elections. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held in June.

Speaking to journalists, Balcázar pledged to guarantee that the elections will be “unquestionable,” while maintaining macroeconomic stability and sound monetary policy “so that economic agents can work without concern.” He also vowed to refocus efforts against organized crime.

Peru’s Congress has repeatedly invoked the constitutional clause of “permanent moral incapacity” to remove presidents, reflecting a deep political crisis. Since 2021, lawmakers have impeached three heads of state, including Pedro Castillo, Dina Boluarte and Jerí.

Jerí’s dismissal followed revelations of undisclosed meetings with Chinese business representatives, including a state contractor. Prosecutors have launched preliminary investigations into alleged illegal sponsorship of private interests and influence peddling.

Balcázar’s successor will face mounting violence and extortion, with political groups demanding firm guarantees of a transparent electoral process.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Peru’s Congress had voted to remove interim President José Jerí from office, four months after he assumed the post, over allegations that he failed to disclose off schedule meetings with business representatives.