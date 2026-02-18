Peru’s Congress removes President Jerí after four months in office

Lawmakers voted 75 to 24 in favor of his removal following a series of controversies dubbed “Chifagate” by local media. The scandal erupted after security camera footage showed Jerí attending off-schedule meetings with Chinese businessmen, including a late-night visit in which he appeared wearing a hooded top. Under Peruvian law, presidents are required to document all official activities, but several of the meetings were not recorded.

Jerí apologized for the undisclosed meetings but denied any wrongdoing, accusing political rivals of conducting a smear campaign. He also faced mounting pressure amid a corruption investigation and declining approval ratings.

Jerí, 39, became Peru’s seventh president since 2016 and the third consecutive leader to be removed from office. He had replaced Dina Boluarte, who was impeached in October. Congress is expected to vote on Wednesday to appoint a new interim president ahead of general elections scheduled for April.

