Peppa Pig introduces deaf storyline as George begins wearing hearing aid

The update was announced by Hasbro, which said the storyline will unfold through short-form digital content and in Season 11 episodes. One episode will be narrated by George, allowing young viewers to experience the world from his audio perspective.

“For more than 20 years, PEPPA PIG has grown alongside families around the world, and George’s evolution reflects that journey,” said Esra Cafer, Senior Vice President of Franchise Strategy and Management, Preschool and Fashion at Hasbro. “George has grown from Peppa’s curious little brother into a character with his own voice and experiences. As he enters this next phase of his development, we continue to celebrate joy, growth and confidence, reminding every child that there’s a place for them in Peppa’s world.”

To ensure the storyline accurately reflects the experiences of deaf children, Hasbro partnered with the National Deaf Children's Society and deaf executive producer and script consultant Camilla Arnold. The charity provided guidance on different types of hearing loss and appropriate support, while Arnold advised on language, tone and authentic family representation.

“Introducing this storyline in a series as beloved as Peppa Pig is an important step toward creating a world where anything is possible for deaf children, a world where differences are celebrated, and every deaf child feels seen, valued and included,” said George Crockford, Chief Executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Peppa Pig has gradually expanded its representation, previously introducing characters such as Mandy Mouse, who uses a wheelchair.

Short-form content on the Peppa Pig Tales YouTube channel began rolling out on February 6. Season 11, including the episode “Hearing Test,” will air on Nickelodeon starting March 23. Sign language videos created with advocacy partners will also be released.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Netflix unveiled the full-length trailer for the second season of the series One Piece.