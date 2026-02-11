Straw Hat Pirates return to Netflix

The premiere of the new season is scheduled for March 10, 2026.

The upcoming installment will consist of eight episodes. The video has been published on the streaming service’s official YouTube channel.

The project is based on the cult manga and anime of the same name and follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates led by Captain Luffy.

The first season premiered in 2023 and received positive reviews from both audiences and critics.

