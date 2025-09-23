EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President's speech at 80th UN General Assembly to be broadcast live

    20:55, 23 September 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to address the General Debate of the UN General Assembly 80th session today, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    President's speech at 80th UN General Assembly to be broadcast live
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President's speech will be broadcast live on 24kz, Jibek Joly TV channels, as well as on the official social media accounts of Akorda. 

    Notably, he will be the first among the CIS leaders to address the session.

    The President’s speech is tentatively scheduled for 21:30  Astana time.   

    Earlier, Kazakh President’s Archives shared rare footage featuring Kazakhstan’s participation in the sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations at the close of the 90s.

    It is worth noting that at the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazakhstan plans to present its vision for reforming the Organization.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan UN Politics Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All