President's speech at 80th UN General Assembly to be broadcast live

The President's speech will be broadcast live on 24kz, Jibek Joly TV channels, as well as on the official social media accounts of Akorda.

Notably, he will be the first among the CIS leaders to address the session.

The President’s speech is tentatively scheduled for 21:30 Astana time.

Earlier, Kazakh President’s Archives shared rare footage featuring Kazakhstan’s participation in the sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations at the close of the 90s.

It is worth noting that at the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazakhstan plans to present its vision for reforming the Organization.