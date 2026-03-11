Painted sarcophagi of temple chanters discovered in Egypt's Luxor

The discovery was made during excavations in the southwestern corner of the courtyard of the tomb of Seneb in the Qurna area on the west bank of the Nile, opposite Luxor.

A rectangular chamber carved into the rock was found, which was used as a burial repository. Inside, archaeologists found 22 painted wooden sarcophagi arranged in several layers. The ancient Egyptians stacked the sarcophagi in ten horizontal rows, separating the lids from the bases to maximise the capacity of the chamber.

The expedition also discovered a collection of ceramic vessels, which are believed to have been used to store materials related to the mummification process.



Earlier, it was reported that archaeologists unearthed an 18th-century residential city and a Byzantine-era Coptic necropolis in Egypt.